WIN! HOT DUB TIME MACHINE Double passes



Global party juggernaut Hot Dub Time Machine returns to Australia’s #1 state for a one-off enormous headline show at HBF Stadium on Friday, October 16.

On the back of a sold-out Wine Machine WA event, Hot Dub aka Tom Loud is heading into quarantine for two weeks in order to play a enormously anticipated headline show for Western Australian fans, having this to say:

“Yes, I will have to quarantine for two weeks, but I am beyond excited to play these shows, my first since March! I am announcing my own full, two-hour Hot Dub headline show at HBF Stadium Fri 16 Oct 2020. This will be a chance to go on a longer, deeper musical journey and I can’t wait to sing and dance with you all once more. Tickets for this show are limited and on-sale now”.

We're pumped to have two standing tickets to the event at HBF Stadium Friday, October 16.

