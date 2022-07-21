WIN! HOOPLA SESSION 2 Concert tickets



The Hoopla Sessions are a series of three monthly Sunday Sessions that take the festival out of Fairbridge and bring some of the best bits to Freo – the joy, the energy, the artists, and the sense of community.



Session 2 on July 31 brings 2021 Fairbridge Festival favourites The Liquid Project – a neo-soul/disco nine-piece big band with rotating vocalists and a three-piece horn section. This supergroup of ex-WAAPA graduates will win over your hearts, minds and dancing shoes!

They’ll be joined by Irish jigs, reels, ballads and the general madness of Grand Remedy who combine traditional songs and tunes with improvisation and medleys; and Claudie Joy & The Joy Boys who’ll deliver the crunchiest parts of indie rock and folk together in a delightful assortment of sincerity, honesty and obscurity.

Session 2: Sunday July 31

The Liquid Project

Grand Remedy

Claudie Joy & The Joy Boys

We’re stoked to have double passes to giveaway to Session #2 on Sunday, July 31 at Freo.Social.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with HOOPLA SESSIONS in the subject line and your mobile number in the copy. Tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!