WIN! HONKY TONK TIME MACHINE Fringe tickets



Headlined by multi Fringe World winner and International Swing and Jazz performer Jessie Gordon (pictured above), Texas’ own Pedal-steel & Multi-Grammy Award Winner Lucky Oceans, Australia’s most beloved traditional country frontman Peter Busher and Perth’s own roots-guitarist extraordinaire Jon Knox-Matthews.

Taking you on a journey through the 1910s-1990s; from Jimmie Rodgers, Bob Wills, George Jones, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Charley Pride, George Strait, Alan Jackson, and more!

Honky Tonk Time Machine acknowledges the origins of BIPOC & the road paved for us all to share in this country melding-pot of folk, blues, gospel, swing & jazz that make up this incredibly diverse genre.

Sing along if you know it and have a dance on the well-loved dancefloor of Badlands Bar.

