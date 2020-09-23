WIN! HONEYBEE Novel by Craig Silvey



Honeybee , by Craig Silvey, is a heart-breaking, life-affirming coming-of-age novel, set in contemporary Western Australia.

One of the most highly anticipated books of 2020, Honeybee is set to continue the success of modern classic and international bestseller Jasper Jones, which has sold over 600,000 copies globally since publication and been adapted into a critically acclaimed film and stage play.

Honeybee is a tender, profoundly moving novel brimming with vivid characters and luminous words. It’s about two lives forever changed by a chance encounter. Late in the night, fourteen-year-old Sam Watson steps onto a quiet overpass, climbs over the rail and looks down at the road far below. At the other end of the same bridge, an old man, Vic, smokes his last cigarette.

Honeybee throws us headlong into a world of petty thefts, extortion plots, botched bank robberies, daring dog rescues and one spectacular drag show. We meet vivacious, hilarious and generous characters, and we contend with some absolute bastards.

