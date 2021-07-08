WIN! GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE Movie tickets



Sam (Karen Gillian) was only 12 years old when her mother Scarlet (Lena Heady), an elite assassin, was forced to abandon her. Sam was raised by The Firm, the ruthless crime syndicate her mother worked for. Now, 15 years later, Sam has followed in her mother’s footsteps and grown into a fierce hit-woman. She uses her “talents” to clean up The Firm’s most dangerous messes. She’s as efficient as she is loyal. But when a high-risk job goes wrong, Sam must choose between serving The Firm and protecting the life of an innocent 8-year-old girl – Emily (Chloe Coleman). With a target on her back, Sam has only one chance to survive: Reunite with her mother and her lethal associates, The Librarians (Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett and Carla Gugino). These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them. This all-female explosive action film hits cinemas July 15.

We’re pumped to have 5 in-season double passes to giveaway to Gunpowder Milkshake, in cinemas July 15.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE in the subject line and your postal address in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, July 12 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident to enter and supply us with your postal address.