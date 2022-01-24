WIN! GATHO AT MINE Fringe tickets



After their award-winning season at Fringe World 2021, theatre duo Kyra Belford-Thomas and Nelson Fannon return this summer with their new, original ‘dramedy’ Gatho At Mine. It’s a coming-of-age story replete with feeble flirting, awkward first kisses, Cruisers stashed in backpacks, and the kind of emotional turbulence that catapults you into adulthood.

An exposé of the often embarrassing, always uncomfortable Aussie high school experience, witness the drama unfold in this blend of laughs, nostalgia, and crushing realism.

Gatho at Mine hitting Theatre One at Hayman Theatre from Wednesday, February 2 until Saturday, February 12.

