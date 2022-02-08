WIN! GALENTINE’S DAY GALA Fringe tickets



On Valentine’s Day eve, bring the gang, your bestie, or come make a new BFF at the fourth annual, Galentine’s Day Gala, an all gal comedy love-in (in the spirit of tradition set by Parks & Rec‘s Leslie Knope).

Share good times and great laughs with a line-up of today’s and tomorrow’s comedy stars, as Australia’s longest-running comedy club, The Laugh Resort, presents Fringe’s funniest comedians of the female persuasion – on the stage that helped launch the likes of Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper.

With previous guests including TV and radio stars, festival faves, and Fringe Award winners, 2022 – hosted by the sensational Simone Springer – promises a gender-inclusive celebration of friends, laughter, and surprises.

Thanks to The Laugh Resort, we have two double passes to give away to Galentine’s Day Gala at The Shoe Bar & Café on Sunday, February 13.

