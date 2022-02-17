WIN! FLiCKERFEST Short Laughs Comedy double passes



Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26.

Get some joy in your life with Flickerfest’s Short Laughs Comedy programme as it lights up the big screen on Saturday, February 26, featuring clever comedies from Australia and the across the globe. Highlights include laugh out loud UK/French animation Affairs Of The Art, recently nominated for an Oscar, screening alongside Nash Edgerton’s black comedy Shark (pictured) starring Nash and Rose Byrne and acclaimed Scottish actor Peter Mullan in a stellar performance in the hilarious Don Vs Lightning. Head to flickerfest.com.au for tix and programme details.

We’re thrilled to have a double pass to give away to Short Laughs Comedy on Saturday, February 26.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with SHORT LAUGHS COMEDY in the subject line and tag the mate you’ll take if you win on the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, February 25 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening.