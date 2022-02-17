WIN! FLiCKERFEST Best of Australian Shorts double passes



Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 24 to Saturday, February 26.

The event kicks off with a kaleidoscopic carnival of awesome Australian short films, with the Best of Australian Shorts hitting the big screen on Thursday, February 24.

All films are hand-picked from an incredible 3,200 entries and will inspire and delight you with our very own home-grown talent, including premieres of incredible shorts produced in WA including Evie (pictured above; Writer/Director: Alex Hoffman); In Australia (Writer/Director: Miley Tunnecliffe); Good Night (Writer/Director: David Vincent Smith) and Tooly (Writer/Director: Karla Hart).

It’s an opportunity to meet the filmmakers, enjoy a complimentary drink, party food and DJ Larry D before the screening, all included in your ticket. Head to flickerfest.com.au for full details.

We’re thrilled to have a double pass to give away to the Best of Australian Shorts on Thursday, February 24.

