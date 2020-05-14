WIN! FATHOMS: THE WORLD IN THE WHALE Books

WA author Rebecca Giggs has just released her first book, Fathoms: The World in the Whale, out now through Scribe Publications. In this exciting new release, Giggs blends natural history, philosophy, and science to explore the world of whales.

In lively, inventive prose, Giggs introduces us to whales so rare they have never been named; tells us of the astonishing variety found in whale sounds, and of whale ‘pop’ songs that sweep across hemispheres. She takes us into the deeps to discover that one whale’s death can spark a great flourishing of creatures. We travel to Japan to board whaling ships, examine the uncanny charisma of these magnificent mammals, and confront the plastic pollution now pervading their underwater environment.

In the spirit of Rachel Carson and John Berger, Fathoms is a work of profound insight and wonder. It marks the arrival of an essential new voice in narrative nonfiction and provides us with a powerful, surprising, and compelling view of some of the most urgent issues of our time. Get the full story in our interview with Rebecca Giggs here.

