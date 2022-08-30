WIN! FATHER’S DAY Fresh Four beer pack



BWS and Dan Murphy’s have the perfect Father’s Day gifts this year for the beer-loving dads, with limited edition gift packs being sold in their stores nationwide or online for delivery straight to dad’s house.

We’re frothing to have a special Fresh Four Beer pack to give away to treat your dad this Father’s Day…

The Fresh Four 4 pack



Dad deserves a special gift, so why not a premium selection of Aussie craft beers? Consisting of two IPAs and two pale ales, this pack features the best of what’s new from craft brewers like Colossal Mind, Golden Pipes and more. With a hand-picked lineup of the freshest brews, this collection is great for the dads who like to have their finger on the pulse of all things beer.

Available for $22 from BWS and Dan Murphy’s.

There are also two more Dad’s Day Beer packs available from BWS and Dan Murphy’s to treat your old man this Sunday, September 4…



Zytho Brewing: The Beer Lovers Collection 8 pack

A zythophile is a lover of all things beer, hence the Zytho Collection! From the award-winning Zytho Brewing, this gift pack showcases a variety of beers that are the product of passion. Featuring the Zesty Pale Ale, Tropical Haze, IPA, Velvet Luxe Stout and unique Hemp IPA, this collection is for the dads that like the classics but also like trying something new.

Available for $30 from BWS and Dan Murphy’s.



Spice of Life 6 pack



Sometimes when a lager just isn’t cutting it, dad needs a ginger beer. These deliciously sweet ginger beers, from brewers like Better Beer, Brookvale Union and more, are as smooth and sophisticated as he is. Set to ignite and excite the taste buds, this collection is for the dads that like a bit of spice in their life.

Available for $30 from BWS and Dan Murphy’s.

