WIN! DRIVE MY CAR Movie tickets



Yusuke Kafuku, a stage actor and director, still unable, after two years, to cope with the loss of his beloved wife, accepts to direct Uncle Vanja at a theatre festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman, appointed to drive his car. In between rides, secrets from the past and heartfelt confessions all will be unveiled. As they spend time together, Kafuku confronts the mystery of his wife that quietly haunts him.

