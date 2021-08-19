WIN! DIE IN A GUNFIGHT Movie tickets



In New York City, a young guy falls for the daughter of his father’s nemesis. A visually stunning movie with an exciting mix of action, humour and heart, Die In A Gunfight follows Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta), the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud.

Thanks to Rialto Distribution we have 5 x in-season double passes to giveaway to Die In A Gunfight in cinemas on September 2.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with DIE IN A GUNFIGHT in the subject line and your postal address in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, August 30 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident to enter and supply us with your postal address.