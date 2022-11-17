WIN! D*CK PICS IN THE GARDEN OF EDEN Theatre show tickets

D*ck Pics in the Garden of Eden is a playful, weird and comedic take on the subsequent lives of Adam and Eve following their infamous exile, now parenting their troubled children in the Garden of Suburbia.

A comedy about the genesis of lust, shame, and self-expression

Eve begins to question her mediocre life and the societal expectation she should stay with Adam and serve him. Can she really step outside of the values around marriage and family that she’s also helped to establish for society? Eden is a wasteland, everyone’s moved to the Garden of Suburbia (it does have the best mall after all) but all is not sunshine and rainbows there either.

Adam is sent on a retrieval mission after being caught sending a dick pic. Eve wants to win the local rose gardening competition. Cain has started an Only Fans account (he has no shame). Lilith is directing her first play, but she’s having trouble with an actor who said they’d get nude but now won’t. Lucifer has lost his edge. And stand-up comedian Dick Dickson thinks it’s over for straight white male comedians in this new woke era… but actually he might not be that straight after all.

This world premiere production takes you on a provocative journey through the human need to be seen and accepted while also exploring the delicate moment we’re in right now where screens and the internet are reshaping human sexuality, possibly (or probably?) forever.

Award-winning writer and director Jeffrey Jay Fowler [FAG/STAG; PERPETUAL WAKE], alongside an ensemble of eight of Perth’s most exciting performers, brings to life an ambitious new work, blending technology and live performance to explore the joy and confusion of existing as a sexual creature.

We’re stoked to have two double passes to give away to your choice of show across the season of D*ck Pics in the Garden of Eden running from November 16 to December 3 at the Main Auditorium, Subiaco Arts Centre (excluding opening night on Friday, November 18).

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with D*CK PICS in the subject line, and your phone number and your chosen night in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, November 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.