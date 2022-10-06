WIN! CUNARD BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL Movie tickets



Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Cunard British Film Festival returns to Perth on October 19 running until November 16.

Delighting audiences with a superb line-up of some of the biggest films from the region, the Festival presents the best of contemporary and classic British cinema with 40 films screening at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and Windsor Cinema.

