WIN! BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL Movie tickets

Presented by Palace Cinemas in association with Luna Palace Cinemas, the British Film Festival’s full programme has been revealed, celebrating the best of British in a remarkable lineup of 31 films, a number of which are screening for the first time in Australia.

For more information visit www.britishfilmfestival.com.au.

We’re lucky to have 5 in-season double passes to giveaway to any film screening at the British Film Festival from November 1 to December 3.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with BRITISH FILM FESTIVAL in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!