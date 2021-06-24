WIN! BREAK ON THROUGH: CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF JIM MORRISON AND THE DOORS Concert tickets



Experience the magic of The Doors with Break On Through: Celebrating 50 years of Jim Morrison and The Doors featuring Justin Burford as Jim Morrison.

Set against the inimitable music of The Doors, Break On Through celebrates the poet, the shaman, the lizard king, Jim Morrison on Saturday, July 3 exactly 50 years to the day since his tragic and mysterious death.

Justin Burford (End of Fashion) dives deep into the sound and psyche of Morrison, backed by a stellar group of musicians, featuring the extraordinary talents of Michael de Grussa (Eskimo Joe) and Malcolm Clark (The Sleepy Jackson).

We’ve got 2 double passes to giveaway to Break On Through on July 3 at Astor Theatre in Mount Lawley.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with BREAK ON THROUGH in the subject line, with your postal address in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, June 30 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the event.