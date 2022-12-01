WIN! BONES AND ALL Movie tickets



From MGM Pictures comes Bones and All, a movie about love, directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name), who recently won the Silver Lion for Best Director at the 2022 Venice Film Festival for the film.

Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren (Taylor Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Timothée Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter… as they meet and join together for a thousand-mile odyssey which takes them through the back roads, hidden passages and trap doors of Ronald Reagan’s America. But despite their best efforts, all roads lead back to their terrifying pasts and to a final stand that will determine whether their love can survive their otherness.

We’ve got in-season double passes to give away to Bones and All, in cinemas now.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with BONES AND ALL in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, December 5 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address.