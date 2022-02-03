WIN! BLACKLIGHT Movie tickets



Travis Block (Liam Neeson), a shadowy Government agent who specializes in removing operatives whose covers have been exposed, uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks that reaches the highest echelons of power. Written and directed by Mark Williams, co-creator/executive producer of Ozark, Blacklight is a fast-paced edge-of-your-seat movie with powerful performances providing memorable action-packed cinematic moments. Thanks to Rialto Distribution we are giving away 10 in-season double passes to Blacklight, in cinemas February 10.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with BLACKLIGHT in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, February 9 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide your address.