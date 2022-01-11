WIN! BEST FRIENDS Fringe tickets



Accomplished guitarist and vocalist Mark Turner and jazz/blues singer Jessie Gordon have known each other for many years since he was a mere slip of a 12-year-old and she was a willowy redhead avoiding the sun at all opportunities. Over 20 years of friendship have ensued, with music as the cornerstone of their lives.

This show is improvised, with songs chosen by the audience, some old favourites, and some created on the spot. After winning both the 2019 and 2020 Fringe World Weekly Music Awards, Jessie and Mark also toured the show through Germany and Spain. Having spent the last two years writing new songs and gazing longingly out the window, they return to present some new original tunes and wonderful old duets at The Ellington Jazz Club from Thursday, January 27 until Sunday, January 30.

We’re thrilled to have double passes to give away to Best Friends starring Mark Turner and Jessie Gordon.

