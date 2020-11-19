fbpx
WIN! BERNIE DIETER’S BERLIN UNDERGROUND Double pass

November 19, 2020 at 14:42

Perth’s favourite international darling and über-award-winning kabarett superstar Bernie Dieter, is making a return to WA to bring you the hidden pleasures of Berlin Underground.

The hilarious boundary pushing phenomenon, Bernie Dieter’s Berlin Underground brings gin-soaked debauchery and never been seen before acts to a secret, pop up cabaret club at Crown Perth for a whole new season in November and December 2020.

We’re stoked to have a double pass to giveaway to Bernie Dieter’s Berlin Underground on Wednesday, December 2.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with BERNIE DIETER in the subject line, plus tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post.

Competition closes Friday, November 27 at 5pm. Please only enter if you can attend.

 

