WIN! BERGMAN ISLAND Movie tickets



Starring Australian Mia Wasikowska (Judy & Punch) and Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction) and from the producer of Call Me by Your Name and acclaimed director Mia Hansen-Løve (Things to Love), Bergman Island was an official selection at both Cannes and Toronto Film Festivals.

A filmmaking couple, Chris (Vicky Krieps) and Tony (Tim Roth), retreat to the breathtaking and mythical Fårö Island in Sweden for the Summer, a place where the legendary director Ingmar Bergman shot some of his most celebrated films. While hoping to find creative inspiration, but spending most of their days apart, memories of Chris’s first love are evoked and the lines between reality and fiction progressively begin to blur, ultimately making her question her current relationship.

A critically acclaimed, beguiling and poignant film about finding your creative inspiration in new places, and what happens when the lines between fiction and reality begin to blur.

