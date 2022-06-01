WIN! ANYTHING GOES Theatre tickets



All aboard for this saucy and splendid major new production of Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouseâ€™s classic musical of pure escapism, Anything Goes. Featuring a joyful, gold-plated score of theatreâ€™s most memorable standards, including â€˜I Get A Kick Out of Youâ€™ and Anything Goes, itâ€™s everything you want a big Broadway musical to be and more!

With a talented all Western Australian cast, featuring Elethea Sartorelli as Reno Sweeny, Grace Johnson as Hope Harcourt, Joshua Firman as Billy Crocker, Ethan Churchill as Lord Evelyn Oakley and Nicholas Cruse as Moonface Martin. Joining them in this all-star line-up, are Perth royalty Jamie Mercanti as Henry T Dobson and Sarah McNeill as Evangeline Harcourt, with Direction by Chris Dodson and Choreography by Ashleigh Perrie and Ashanti Suriyam, and Musical direction by the talented Joshua James Webb.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love… proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail. This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatreâ€™s most memorable songs – including â€˜I Get A Kick Out of Youâ€™, â€˜Anything Goesâ€™, â€˜Youâ€™re the Topâ€™, â€˜Blow, Gabriel, Blowâ€™, â€˜Itâ€™s De-Lovelyâ€™, â€˜Friendshipâ€™ and â€˜Buddie Bewareâ€™ – will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas. Anything Goes is set to sail away delighting audiences of all ages.

Anything Goes is performing at the Regal Theatre in Subiaco from June 16 to June 25 with tickets on sale now through ticketek.

Serasi Entertainment are giving you the chance to WIN a double pass to the opening night of Anything Goes on June 16.

