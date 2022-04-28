WIN! ANTHONY LOCASCIO Perth Comedy tickets



Growing up in Australia, Anthony Locascio found himself confined to a prison of ethinic & cultural stereotypes. Don’t Call Me A Wog! (An E̶t̶h̶n̶i̶c̶ Comedy Story) is his story of escape, his convoluted encounters with the Greek & Italian heritage that so greatly affected him, and his conflicting relationship with traditional ‘wog comedy’. “Relatably, unrelatable” is Anthony’s motto – spotlighting the unique experiences that affect anyone, from the multitude of cultural backgrounds within Australia.

Anthony will perform at the Perth Comedy Festival in May. A show for all Australians, regardless of heritage or background, Don’t Call Me A Wog! pushes Anthony’s performances further than ever before, incorporating audio-visual, music & lighting components to create an intelligent, dark & vulnerable cultural production.

We’re stoked to have tickets to Anthony’s Don’t Call Me A Wog! shows at the Regal Theatre on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with ANTHONY LOCASCIO in the subject line, and your postal address and mobile number in the copy. Tag the mate you will take if you win in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, May 4 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address and mobile number.