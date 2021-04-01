WIN! ANGUS DAWSON Album launch tickets



Perth singer-songwriter Angus Dawson is proudly unveiling his debut album to the world this month. After years in the making, Looking Over The Red Lights features twelve tracks of atmospheric and poignant music, toeing the unique line between electronica and folk.

Angus would like you to experience the album in full at his launch party on Saturday, April 10 at the Rosemount Hotel.

We are lucky to have two double-passes to giveaway to the launch party.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with ANGUS DAWSON in the subject line

The competition closes Thursday, April 8 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend Rosemount Hotel on April 10.