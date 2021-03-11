WIN! ALLIANCE FRANÇAISE FILM FESTIVAL Tickets



Returning to Palace Cinemas and Luna Palace Cinemas for its fabulous 32nd incarnation, the Alliance Française French Film Festival, will beguile and engage audiences from March 10 until April 17.

Filled with high-octane drama, seductive romance, nail-biting suspense, historical tales that will enthral and comedies guaranteed to elevate your spirits, the 2021 Alliance Française French Film Festival will showcase multiple première screenings and special events as part of it’s programme available at www.affrenchfilmfestival.org.

Presented by the Alliance Française in association with the Embassy of France in Australia and the wonderful support of their Presenting Sponsor, Peugeot Australia, this year’s choice line-up of 37 features has something to delight the most discerning cinephile.

We’ve got five double passes to giveaway to any film screening as part of the Alliance Française French Film Festival, showing from March 10.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL in the subject line and your postal address in the email copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

The competition closes Monday, March 15 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and provide your postal address to have tickets mailed to you.