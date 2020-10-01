WIN! A TASTE OF CHITTERING Festival tickets



Chittering’s annual A Taste Of Chittering festival returns to the picturesque Nesci Estate Wine Farm on Saturday and Sunday, October 17 and 18, just a 45-minute drive from the Perth CBD.

The program showcases the local food, wine, beer, produce, and art of the Chittering region with market stalls; cooking demonstrations, live music and free family entertainment.

Electric bike tours are on offer for guests to soak up the rich countryside, fragrant citrus orchards and stunning wildflowers.

Join food lovers, families, locals and day-trippers at Nesci Estate from 10.00 am each day (to 5.00 pm on Saturday and 3.00 pm on Sunday).

The event program and tickets are available online now at www.atasteofchittering.com.au.

We’re super stoked to have 5 double passes to the festival to giveaway. Entry is free for children!

To WIN simply email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with A TASTE OF CHITTERING in the subject line, then tag the mate you want to take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes on Wednesday, October 15 at 5pm. To be eligible to win you must be a WA resident and able to attend the festival on the weekend of October 17-18.