WIN! 2022 ST. ALI ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL Movie tickets



The 2022 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival returns to Perth from 22 September – 16 October at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and Windsor Cinema.

Presented by Palace Cinemas in association with Luna Palace Cinemas, the Festival presents contemporary dramas, comedies and documentaries plus a retrospective honouring one of Italy’s greatest filmmakers; Pier Paolo Pasolini .

This year’s rich programme will transport audiences with a cinematic escape to la bella Italia! Find out more at www.italianfilmfestival.com.au

Thanks to Palace we are giving away 5 double passes, valid for any film screening as part of the Festival at Palace Cinemas Raine Square (excluding Special Events).