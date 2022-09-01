WIN! 2022 ST. ALI ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL Movie tickets

The 2022 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival returns to Perth from 22 September – 16 October at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX and Windsor Cinema.
Presented by Palace Cinemas in association with Luna Palace Cinemas, the Festival presents contemporary dramas, comedies and documentaries plus a retrospective honouring one of Italy’s greatest filmmakers; Pier Paolo Pasolini .
This year’s rich programme will transport audiences with a cinematic escape to la bella Italia! Find out more at www.italianfilmfestival.com.au.
Thanks to Palace we are giving away 5 double passes, valid for any film screening as part of the Festival at Palace Cinemas Raine Square (excluding Special Events).
To WIN email us here at [email protected] with 2022 ITALIAN FILM FESTIVAL in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the friend you will take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!
Competition closes Monday, September 19 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.