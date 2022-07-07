WIN! 2022 CARLSBERG SCANDINAVIAN FILM FESTIVAL Movie passes



Go north with the 2022 Carlsberg Scandinavian Film Festival showcasing the best new Nordic cinema from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden screening from July 20 to August 10 at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX.

See the full programme at www.scandinavianfilmfestival.com.

We’re lucky to have 5 double passes to give away to any screening of your choice across the festival, running from July 20 – August 10.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with SCANDINAVIAN FILM FEST in the subject line, and your postal address and your preferred movie in the copy. Then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, July 18 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to provide a postal address.