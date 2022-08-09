WILDLANDS Announce debut Perth festival and line-up



Wildlands festival is coming to Perth for the first time this year, hitting Optus Stadium Park on Friday, December 30. After announcing US rapper Denzel Curry (pictured) would headline the festival’s Perth debut yesterday, the full line-up has now been revealed.

A stack of international acts will perform at the event, including Benee, Diplo, Shygirl, Yung Lean and Kaytranada. They will be joined by Australian artists Dom Dolla, Kota Banks, Tkay Maidza, JK-47 and more.

Wildlands is a product of the Untitled Group, who have been behind festivals including Beyond The Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Grapevine Gathering, For The Love and Ability Fest.

Check out the full line-up below:

Aitch

BENEE

Bicep (Live)

Charlotte De Witte

Cloonee

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dom Dolla

Holy Goof

Honey Dijon

Jay1

Jesswar

JK-47

Jnr Choi

JOY.

Kanine

Kaytranada

Kee’ahn

Kota Banks

Memphis LK

Mia Rodriguez

Ninajirachi

Patrick Topping

Remi Wolf

SG Lewis

Shygirl

Tkay Maidza

Willo

Yeat

Yung Lean

Wildlands festival hits Optus Stadium Park on Friday, December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, August 17 from wildlandsfestival.com.au