WILDLANDS Announce debut Perth festival and line-up

Wildlands festival is coming to Perth for the first time this year, hitting Optus Stadium Park on Friday, December 30. After announcing US rapper Denzel Curry (pictured) would headline the festival’s Perth debut yesterday, the full line-up has now been revealed.
A stack of international acts will perform at the event, including Benee, Diplo, Shygirl, Yung Lean and Kaytranada. They will be joined by Australian artists Dom Dolla, Kota Banks, Tkay Maidza, JK-47 and more.
Wildlands is a product of the Untitled Group, who have been behind festivals including Beyond The Valley, Pitch Music & Arts, Grapevine Gathering, For The Love and Ability Fest.
Check out the full line-up below:
- Aitch
- BENEE
- Bicep (Live)
- Charlotte De Witte
- Cloonee
- Denzel Curry
- Diplo
- Dom Dolla
- Holy Goof
- Honey Dijon
- Jay1
- Jesswar
- JK-47
- Jnr Choi
- JOY.
- Kanine
- Kaytranada
- Kee’ahn
- Kota Banks
- Memphis LK
- Mia Rodriguez
- Ninajirachi
- Patrick Topping
- Remi Wolf
- SG Lewis
- Shygirl
- Tkay Maidza
- Willo
- Yeat
- Yung Lean
Wildlands festival hits Optus Stadium Park on Friday, December 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, August 17 from wildlandsfestival.com.au