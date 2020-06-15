Why You Need to Try Sampling

Sampling can be defined as the exploitation of recorded music in a new recording and composition, with a few tweaks from the original audio. If the artist intends to pay homage to the original artist, the original audio may be recognizable. However, if the artist wants to recontextualize it, the unique sound may not come out clearly.



Sampling is a crucial part of hip-hop, electronic, and music in general. No wonder you’ve heard a song containing a snippet of another record. However, mastering the skill of sampling music is a process that involves knowing what songs to sample and understanding complicated tools.

Is it Legal or Illegal?

There are heated debates in the music industry regarding the legitimacy of sampling. Most people consider it a form of creativity. Most of the top 40 hits pay homage to old tracks by using sections of the beats. Most producers start their career, thinking that all sounds should be created from scratch, which is not valid. Sampling is an essential skill in music production, and every producer should master it.

The bad news is that the law requires producers to obtain legal rights to use other people’s recordings depending on how you use it.

Benefits of Sampling

Well, the advantages of sampling music cannot be overemphasized. First, it yields unique and exciting results that producers can’t achieve with synthesis alone. Here are more benefits of music sampling.

1. The Right Sound Makes Your Song Special

When you get the right blend of sounds, it makes your song special. Song production is like a puzzle; only this time, you’re working with melodies, instruments, vocals, and lyrics. When it comes to finding the right records to start with, it shouldn’t be a challenge as experts from https://samplified.us/products/lofi-drum-kit have the hard-digging done for you. In sampling, it’s not getting done, but acquiring the right samples for the job. Getting the right sample to play around could be the piece you need to finish your puzzle.

2. You Incur Fewer Costs

When trying to recreate a sound, it will cost you less to pay for sampling clearance than hiring musicians to do it afresh.

3. Increase Music Sales

Songs that contain beats that users are familiar with gains popularity much faster since the listeners can relate to the beats.

4. Inspires Creativity

Music sampling is an art that a producer has to master, and it elevates a producer’s skill when it comes to music creation. Music creators experiment with different sounds trying to get the ideal record to sample, and when they do, they have to think of how to make the record unique and modern.

Sampling is about the pleasure of discovering a rare sound, working on it, and reintroducing the music to the community. It changes the art of producing and listening, as well.

5. Original Owners Get New Revenue Sources

Original artists probably make as much as they used to for their tracks when other people sample their songs. Being an intellectual property, anyone using the old sounds needs to pay a clearance fee.

6. Leads to a New Genre of Music

We’re living in a world of mashups and remixes, and you have to admit it, they are amazing. Sampling is the foundation of hip-hop and house music. Hip-hop emerged when producers were sampling soul and funk records, specifically drum beats. Today, sampling has influenced pop and electronic music.

Music has been recorded for close to 150 years. So, after all those years, how many new beats can there be? A guitar will always produce almost similar sounds. You cannot lock yourself up all day and night, trying to create a unique sound. The idea of making your sounds is good, but with sampling, you can achieve much more.



Music samples are just like hyperlinks that link content from different authors and different times. Each sample carries its history, and a sampling producer, you understand where the song is coming from and where you are going to take it. So, it’s paying homage to the past, and stepping forward to the future.

The Future of Sampling

Micro sampling is the newest trend in sampling. A micro-sample is a short snippet of sound that the brain hardly recognizes what it is. Samples are getting shorter, and in the future, we will witness songs with many small colorful bursts. The aim is to have fewer citations and more misrecognition, that is, more of the future and less of the past.

Sampling is an art that has been practiced for many years. Producers chop, manipulate, and screw old songs up with a new beat that is very distinct from the original recording. Sampling has been used to create fantastic chill hip-hop beats. The possibilities of this art in the future are truly endless.