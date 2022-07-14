Why The Best Kinds of Gifts Incorporate Material & Experiential Elements

The art of gift giving can be deceptively difficult at the worst of times. It can be tricky knowing just what kinds of gifts to give to a person depending on the milestone being celebrated, whether it’s a birthday party, a graduation, an anniversary, a housewarming, or anything else that you know requires a gift that’s not a singular bottle of wine.

And whilst all of us truly do want to give heartfelt gifts more often than we do, finding these perfect gift ideas is naturally easier said than done. Thankfully, with gift-giving trends like personalised gifts on the rise, more and more of us are able to strike that balance between experiential and material gifts in order to present our loved ones with a sentiment they’ll be sure to remember for years to come.

But how can you strike this balance? How can a gift possess elements of both materialism and experientialism? After all, these two elements are in complete contrast to each other, right? Well, maybe they aren’t! Read on to unearth the hidden links between experiential and material gifts, and how you can best strike a balance between these seemingly contrasting elements.

Shared experiences to help build stronger bonds

One of the greatest benefits of experiential gifts is that they can provide you and your gift recipient with an opportunity to bond over a shared activity. The experience or activity can really be anything you like too, ranging from a hot air balloon ride over your home city, or even a fun game of paintball.

It’s well worth selecting an experience that your gift recipient is sure to hold near and dear, however. For instance, if you feel that your gift recipient would find a particular activity like a cultural cooking class revolving around their own cultural background to be a highly enriching and special experience for them, then chances are that enrolling you and your recipient in this class is sure to be one of their favourite gifts come their next birthday or other gift-worthy celebration.

Taking this class with them will also help you gain the same foundation of knowledge that they have when it comes to cooking this culturally significant food. You can use this knowledge again and again over the course of your friendship with this person, ensuring that this one experience strengthens your bond for decades worth of dinner parties to come.

And this is just one example! There are a myriad of other experiential gift ideas out there that’ll be sure to organically strengthen your relationship with your gift’s recipient, including tickets to a live concert that you both love, a surprise weekend trip away, or dinner reservations at your recipient’s favourite restaurant or cafe.

Keepsakes to help trigger memories

Of course, even with experiential gift-giving, it’s not just the experience itself that your recipient will be sure to cherish, but the memories surrounding that experience as well. Think about all of the experiences you share with your friends and loved ones. Chances are that that shared memory hasn’t just strengthened your bond, but also lives in your mind as a lasting symbol of your friendship with that person. Well what if you didn’t have to limit that symbol to only existing in your mind?

You can absolutely add a material keepsake alongside your experiential memory in order to present your lucky gift recipient with both that shared memory, as well as a lasting sentiment to help you both remember that day you spent together. And this keepsake doesn’t have to be as corny and overdone as photographs of your family on a rollercoaster ride! Keepsakes designed to honour shared memories can include gift ideas like lockets with photographs, trinkets from a gift shop attached to your experiential gift idea (i.e. the zoo or museum gift shop), or perhaps even a more homemade keepsake like pressed and framed flowers or leaves gathered on the day you spent together.

A good example of an experiential gift that may just provide you with its own keepsakes include a crafts class! Experiences like a ceramics class or embroidery tutorial can help you create your own keepsakes that you’ll be sure to treasure regardless of where life takes you both.

Gifts that help bring love and personality to their homes

Of course, the best thing to do with keepsakes is to put them on full display on your desk at work or around your home. By doing so, people who receive heartfelt gifts that combine experiential and materialistic elements can make your gifts an extension of themselves as other people see them. For instance, any of your coworkers or family members who have specific framed photographs in and around their personal spaces likely hold the memories surrounding that photo or the people smiling from behind the glass close to their heart.

If you want to ensure that your relationship with your recipient can be something that they can cherish every day, then we highly recommend getting them a gift that they can use to inject a little love, light, and positivity into their personal spaces, whether it be within their homes or at their work stations.

Framed photographs are always a great way to do this, but it’s not the only way in the slightest! Things like homewares, decor items, paperweights, desk toys, trinkets, and other small sentimental items that your recipient is sure to love, are all going to make your gift recipient feel both seen by you, and connected to you. You may even decide to go the route of creating a homemade gift that draws on a shared experience in order to add a little extra meaning to your gift idea. These sentimental gift ideas will also help your gift recipient shape how they define themselves in their own spaces.

In truth, there are commonalities between the way we feel when we’re given an experiential gift our loved ones know we’ll enjoy, and when we’re given a material item that is of some significance to us. It’s this feeling of being seen, heard, respected, and loved that makes your heart flutter when you just happen to be given a gift that ticks all of your figurative boxes.

Holding onto that feeling you yourself feel when you’re given a gift that’s been selected with care and wrapped just for you, is exactly what will help guide your own gift-giving processes when the time comes to return those sentiments to the people you love most in the world.

Do be sure to consider all that we’ve outlined today in order to thoroughly spoil your loved ones with gifts that incorporate the best of both worlds. You may even find that by holding onto these gift-giving principles, you’ll come to master the art of gift-giving itself without even realising it!