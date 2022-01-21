Why It’s Never Too Late to Learn to Play Drums

Learning to play the drums is often seen as a young person’s activity. The idea of playing as a youngster in a cleared-out parent’s garage and inviting your friends over to jam is a common dream. However, that doesn’t need to be the end of it if you’re no longer a teenager or even in your 20s and that didn’t happen for you.

We suggest that learning to play the drums is something you can do at any age. As long as you can reliably hold a pair of drumsticks and hear the music, then you’re good.

Advantages to Learning to Play at an Older Age

Adults have several advantages to learning a musical instrument compared to as a youngster:

Discipline Comes Easier

Learning to play any instrument requires disciplined and many hours of practice. It’s not usually something that comes naturally unless you’re extremely lucky.

Demonstrating this type of dedication is difficult as a child because they tend to run hot and cold on what they love and put effort into. The following week, they’ve got a new hobby and the old one is forgotten. Adults are capable of making the longer commitment to become skillful as a drummer.

Musical Theory Makes Sense

Learning to read music, follow along with it, and know when it’s your turn to play is harder to appreciate when younger.

As an adult with musical appreciation, there’s often a fascination about musical theory and how songs are broken down. Therefore, it’s easier to learn to read music and get up to speed sooner. A child will struggle to do the same, even if they seem more mature for their age.

Time Management

Children are under the control of their parents. So, even if they’re enormously keen on becoming an impressive drummer, their time may be limited due to school and homework.

Adults have greater autonomy and control of their day. They can choose to set aside evenings and weekends to practice for longer. They may earmark a week off work to make strides in their drumming ability too. As such, they can heavily influence how fast they make meaningful progress in their goal of becoming a good drummer.

Learn How to Hold the Drumsticks

To get confidence in using the basic tools of being a good drummer, learning how to hold drum sticks is paramount. Without this crucial understanding, you’ll develop bad habits and won’t easily grow out of them. Understanding how to hold drum sticks the correct way sets you up for success. It doesn’t matter if you have larger baseball mitt-size hands or smaller, delicate ones. There is a pair of drum sticks that figuratively have your name on them.

When practicing or recording at a studio like one at Pirate, holding the drumsticks incorrectly is a tell-tale sign that you’re a newbie. Don’t make this mistake, book a studio practice session at PIRATE and build your confidence behind the drums in no time at all!

Do Drumsticks Come in Different Sizes?

Yes, they do.

You may have come across terms like 2B, 5A, or 7A.

If you’re going to be a drummer, it pays to appreciate the correct terms. So, when walking into a music store, and heading over to the drumming section, you’ll be in your element.

Drum Sizing 101

Firstly, the number is indicative of the size of the drumstick. The lower the number, the heavier and thicker the drumstick is.

Secondly, the letter after the number indicates what the drumstick should be used for. Of course, drumming, but where?

Here are some examples:

The “B” suffix indicates for use in a band. They’re fairly light, to make them usable for long performances on a stage.

The “S” on a drumstick is designed for street playing, so marching bands use these because they’re weightier and thicker. As a result, they hit the drum with greater force to produce a louder sound.

Also, don’t forget the “A” suffix too. These are used with a small band or orchestra. They’re the thinnest and lightest of the three. They’re designed to avoid overwhelming the sounds from the other musical instruments because thinner drumsticks are quieter.

Finding the Grip That Suits You

Multiple grips are possible with a drumstick. It’s not just a single type of grip and nothing else is acceptable.

There is the traditional grip, the American grip, the French one, and the German one too.

One of the main differences is that for music that’s moving at a faster clip, certain grips like the French one are better when the tempo is high.

On the flip side, more comfort is possible too. Some grips are better at avoiding hand fatigue when playing for long durations. There is also the preference of the drummer too.

Are You Healthy Enough to Be a Drummer?

Drumming is a physical activity. Usually, it will last for an hour or longer, depending on the performance duration.

Professional drummers develop greater hand strength and dexterity, along with strong wrists to handle the work involved. This is something that develops from early steps to learn through to playing regularly; your hands get used to it.

In some circumstances, such as if you have arthritic hands, it can make it difficult to continue to play the drums when you love to do it. However, that’s quite a rare thing and many drummers in popular bands continue to play well into their senior years!

Therefore, barring serious illness, being a drummer is something that you can do at any age if you’re in reasonably good health.

Should You Learn to Play as An Older Person?

It can be easier and quicker to learn as a younger person because they soak in new information like a sponge. With that said, there is something to be said for maturity, and the ability to process complex musical information as an adult that’s lost on the young.

Don’t let the fact that you didn’t learn to play the drums – or another musical instrument – as a youngster hold you back from doing so now. It’s like going on a new adventure and that’s too much fun to ignore if you feel the pull of the drumstick.