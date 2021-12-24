Why Ireland is an amazing place to live

There are a lot of countries around the world with lush greenery, fun and cheerful people, and overflowing culture and history that makes them great places to visit and live in the long run. Unfortunately, when people think of countries like this, Ireland is not always included in the list. That is sad because they are clearly missing out on all the fun things Ireland has to offer.

Indeed, Ireland is a fascinating country filled with charm and culture. Still, they are often brushed to the side as the United Kingdom’s Catholic neighbor with a rough brogue and weird superstitions. Well, they certainly didn’t lie, but there is more to the Emerald Isle than just being the UK’s Catholic neighbor.

Here are some things why Ireland is a fantastic place to live.

#1: It is a member of the European Union.

Suppose you already know what happened to Brexit years ago. In that case, Northern Ireland is no longer part of the European Union and the Schengen area. That means you must have a visa before you can enter Northern Ireland, even if you are from a European Union member country. This has caused a lot of headaches to people and businesses, but not to the Irish.

The Republic of Ireland is still a proud member of the EU, and they are still a part of the Schengen area. This means that there will always be free movement between Ireland and other EU member states, so there is no need to file for visas or applications to stay in the country for a long time.

#2: Ireland is a good country for business owners.

Ireland is known as one of the countries with the lowest rates in terms of corporate tax, and Dublin is now seen as a great place to start a business. From major companies such as PayPal, Facebook, Google, and even Microsoft to smaller businesses and shops, Ireland has beneficial air.

Now that the UK is no longer a part of the EU, Ireland is seen as “that English-speaking country” with more potential for multinational companies to set up shop in the Emerald Isle.

#3: Ireland has more things to offer in the countryside.

Ireland is a small island next to the British Isles, but it comes with a good benefit. People can quickly go from one place to another seamlessly.

Thanks to the numerous infrastructure projects that benefit both businesses and people, everyone can now go to the countryside for a recharging weekend to go back to the city with the motivation to work harder for their dreams and aspirations in life.

#4: Ireland is now multicultural.

With so many businesses and companies setting up shop in the country, it has seen an influx of foreigners coming from different lands, which further adds up to the country’s cultural landscape.

Many people with different cultures have lived in the country for decades in peace, with little to no racial conflicts in most of the areas.

The Roman Catholic Church’s hold on the country’s culture is no longer evident, which means that all religions are being celebrated without any judgment. In fact, Ireland is one of the countries that has legalized same-sex marriages globally, so #LoveWins for everyone.

#5: No natural disasters here in Ireland.

If you are worried that a massive earthquake would shatter your dream house in the Irish countryside, well, you are wrong. Ireland has been known as one of the few countries with no natural disasters.

They are spared from the hurricanes forming in the Atlantic thanks to their position on the map. Even though it rains most, if not all, in Ireland, they rarely experience flooding, tsunamis, or even volcanic eruptions.

This is good not only for the individuals but also for the businesses because that means they can stay in the country for a long time without worrying about natural disasters ruining their investments.

#6: Ireland has no enemies.

The days of the IRA are gone. There is no need to worry about bombings, explosions, or any wars happening in Ireland because they have maintained a friendly status towards everyone. Ireland is perfectly neutral (though do not let Switzerland hear this).

Conclusion

Ireland has a lot of offerings that not a lot of people know about. With its God-given blessings of nature and warm-hearted people, the Emerald Isle has proven its worth as one of the world’s greatest treasures. Plus, the IE passport application process is easy. So, what are you waiting for?