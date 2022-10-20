WHEN WE WERE YOUNG A night to remember



Rosemount Hotel is set to celebrate all things emo this Saturday, October 22 as the When We Were Young Tribute Festival takes over the North Perth venue.

The massive emo festival When We Were Young, featuring a plethora of emo-nostalgia, goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. In tribute to the festival, and on the very same date, some of Perth’s best emo tribute acts will perform in both the Main Room and in Four5Nine Bar.

Check out the line-up below:

My Chemical Romance – Performed By House Of Wolves

Paramore – Performed by Paraless (pictured above)

Jimmy Eat World – Performed by Salt Sweat Sugar

Avril Lavigne – Performed by Anything But Ordinary

A Day To Remember -Performed by A Night To Remember

The Used – Performed by Sharp Objects

Between the live sets, Perth’s hottest emo DJs will also be spinning tracks from all the bands that aren’t performed.

When We Were Young Tribute Festival hits Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, October 22, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au