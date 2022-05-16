What Was The Budget For Child’s Play?



Child’s Play is attempting to resurrect a great horror franchise, but how much did the film’s production cost total? The Chucky series began with the first film in 1988, which introduced fans to the murderous doll, Chucky. After just $9 million was spent on production, the film grossed $44.1 million worldwide, making it a significant financial success that has opened the door for more episodes. Several sequels have been produced in the intervening years, each with varying degrees of commercial success. For example, Child’s Play 3 made $20.5 million against a projected $13 million budget.

Because Chucky is such a well-known figure in the horror genre, it wasn’t unexpected when Child’s Play franchise was chosen to be the second film to be re-released. The horror genre is now experiencing a massive surge in popularity, as proven by films such as “Get Out,” “Halloween,” and “Us” (among numerous others), receiving widespread critical and commercial acclaim and reaching significant box office success. The low-risk, high-reward horror feature is intriguing to producers when there are few box office guarantees (ask this summer’s crop of tentpoles). Producing these movies is relatively inexpensive, and the profit margins may be extremely high. Child’s Play will be a perfect match for the group.

How much was the budget for Child’s Play?

Unfortunately, there is no official Child’s Play budget amount given; therefore, we must rely on deductive reasoning to estimate within reasonable bounds. The film was created by Orion Pictures, a low-budget horror production company that specializes in indie films. The Prodigy ($6 million), Wish Upon ($12 million), and The Belko Experiment ($5 million) are just a few of their recent releases. Child’s Play was most likely situated in the middle of the spectrum. It’s reasonable to estimate that it cost little more than $10 million. After the film has been released, we’ll find out whether the precise budget was disclosed.

There was never a revival of Child’s Play that didn’t cost much money. Although the series has a dedicated following, this was always planned to be a more minor, niche release that would counter-program the more significant summer blockbuster releases. The marketing effort waging a satirical battle on the characters from Toy Story is indicative of this point of view. As a result, even Orion recognized that they were not a credible contender for the top place on the charts, especially with the following Pixar picture expected to smash box office records during its opening weekend.

A very small budget for Child’s Play is extremely clever since it assures that the image does not have to be a crossover success to be deemed successful. Perhaps the relaunch will herald the beginning of a new series of sequels. If all goes according to plan, Child’s Play will earn a tidy profit in a short period. Annabelle Comes Home (the next episode in the Conjuring world) opens in cinemas later this month; it will undoubtedly be a greater attraction than Chucky’s homecoming. At the very least, it will be intriguing to watch how Child’s Play performs at the box office since it will not be required to earn a significant amount to break even.