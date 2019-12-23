What is the best outdoor furniture for a balcony?



When you have a small outdoor space, be it a terrace, a balcony or a shared garden, making it look as cosy and inviting as possible is important. While smaller spaces can be a little more challenging to design there’s lots you can do, with both decorative accessories and garden furniture, to really make the most of it.

Check out this guide to the best outdoor furniture for a balcony to find your new set:

Choose plastic or aluminium furniture sets

Bulky furniture is better to be avoided as it can be heavy to move and take up a lot of space should you wish to use your balcony space for something else. The best types of materials to choose for a balcony space are plastic or aluminium as they’re lightweight and easy to transport. Rattan and wooden options are also easy to stack and won’t be at risk of going rusty should there be a sudden downpour.

3 piece sets

When space is at a premium, a 3 piece outdoor furniture set is the solution to all your problems. Spacious enough for two people to sit and relax and with a small coffee table to rest drinks and snacks on, a rattan outdoor furniture set from Fantastic Furniture is the perfect fit. If you have the space, why not go for a set with recliner chairs so you can lay back and make the most of the weather in style?

Foldable furniture

When it comes to buying high quality furniture for your small space, there’s a wide range of foldable outdoor furniture options that are perfect for storing indoors or putting to one side should you need to clear some space. Larger balconies may be able to fit in a day bed, whereas smaller balconies may be better suited to a fold away table and four chairs, ideal for enjoying lunch outside in the summer.

Invest in a storage bench

A storage bench is ideal for a smaller outdoor space as it can double as somewhere to tuck away cushions and blankets, while providing a few extra seats when friends or family come over. You’ll be sure to find an array of wooden and rattan options. Bench style seating is also a great idea if you have several people to sit around your small space regularly and ensures there’s enough seats for everyone.

Transform your balcony into a space you can enjoy a little me time all year round with some brand new outdoor furniture for your balcony.