What is gum disease and how can you prevent it?

A bacterial build-up in the mouth can lead to gum disease if not managed correctly

Tooth decay and gum disease are the most common problems that many dental patients suffer from. However, despite gum disease being a common issue, many people are unaware of the problems it may cause or how to prevent it.

Most people know that consuming too much sugar is likely to cause tooth decay, but not many people know, for example, that a dry mouth may lead to problems like gingivitis or periodontitis.

Gum disease may have devastating effects on your teeth and, at times, may lead to tooth loss too. Wobbly teeth and other unpleasant symptoms call the need to learn more about the causes of gum disease and tips to prevent and manage it.

How does gum disease occur?

Gum disease triggers when the potentially harmful bacteria begin to multiply rapidly in our mouth. Though there are no means to eliminate these bacteria from your mouth, there are ways to help control them. The bacteria grow in the mouth and stick to the soft gum tissue. Sometimes, people experience the sticky ‘gunk’ in their mouth and wake up with a dry mouth.

This is mainly because there is plenty of bacteria collection that has grown out of control. This is what is referred to as plaque. In addition, some bacteria in the mouth combine with other minerals and get into hard-to-clean areas. If not cleaned over time, they harden to form a ‘crust’ that is extremely difficult to remove with a regular toothbrush. This hard crust is known as tartar or calculus.

Gum disease starts with early symptoms like bad breath and sore or inflamed gums, which may be unpleasant. If not treated on time, they may result in periodontitis which is harmful to the supporting structures of the teeth. This may cause the teeth to become wobbly and even fall out eventually. As you may see, many reasons exist for maintaining good gum health!

What can you do?

There are plenty of things you may do to prevent gum disease. One of the most valuable tips is to regularly see your Murrumba Downs dentist to have a healthy mouth.

The next best thing you can do is to brush your teeth well every day. Ensure to angle the bristles while brushing your teeth, so they reach beneath the gum line. Also, don’t forget to use dental floss. Not many people prioritise flossing, which is a big mistake. As a result, food gets trapped between teeth, which is why bacteria build-up begins. Since toothbrush bristles cannot reach all the places in your mouth, you need dental floss. Flossing can remove food and bacteria from in between your teeth and can help avoid gum disease and tooth decay in the long run. If you don’t use dental floss, it is time to use it soon.

In addition to these tips, it is a must for you to stay well hydrated and especially before bedtime. This habit will help flush away bacteria and stop them from increasing too much while sleeping.

What can your dentist Strathpine do?

As mentioned before, your dentist is vital in managing oral health care. If you don’t see your dentist regularly, you must begin doing that soon. Apart from educating you on how to care for your teeth and overall oral health, your dentist can carry out a non-invasive procedure known as a ‘scale and polish. With regular brushing, you may be able to remove the softer plaque build-up but not the tartar. To clear this, your dentist will gently scrape away any excess tartar and then use a sonic tool to remove the remaining tartar. Finally, your dentist will use a high-speed brush to clean the teeth and gum line thoroughly. This will give you healthy gums and better-looking teeth in no time. This procedure can be carried out every six months, so schedule your visit to your dentist accordingly. If the patient is at a higher risk of gum disease, this procedure can be performed every 3 to 4 months. Your dentist will convey the same to you, so you will have to visit the dental clinic Melbourne often to get your teeth cleaned.

It is essential to know that gum disease does not cause any pain, and hence even if you have it you may not know initially. However, as it worsens, you may notice the damage it is doing to your mouth. The bacteria are sometimes more active, which is a significant reason your gums become sore. Sore gums can lead to other problems like gum abscesses, and pus may ooze from areas around your teeth. As time passes, the bone supporting the teeth may be lost. Remember, the more time the disease is left untreated, the more complex the treatment may become.