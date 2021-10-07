WESTERN WASTELANDS Giant festival announce



Fuzz Factory Touring, Livid Skate Cafe and Giant Dwarf have joined forces to bring the first-ever Western Wastelands festival to Scarborough this Halloween’s Eve, Saturday, October 30.

The outdoor event will feature a feast of stoner, fuzz, retro, crust rock and punk with live bands Giant Dwarf (pictured above), Mage, The Ivory Lies, Seawitch, Vulgurite, Unicorn and Misfires. The outdoor event runs from 3pm onwards at the Livid Skate Cafe car park 4a/6 Scarborough Beach Road.

Western Wastelands Festival goes down on Saturday, October 30 at Livid Skate Cafe car park in Scarborough. For more info head to the Facebook event or get tickets through Oztix.