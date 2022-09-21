WESTEND FESTIVAL British India and more to rock Freo.Social

Westend Festival is back for the third year in a row, hitting Freo.Social on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

Melbourne rockers British India (pictured above) will headline a stacked line-up for Westend 23, which also features local bands Dear Sunday, Spici Water, King Blue, Nectar, Fat Face, Star Arcana and Flower Fiction.

On top of the live music, the Freo.Social beer garden will be open for the event, with a range of DJs including clauxonaux, IZZAT, Patchouli, Pablo, Sacha Alexiou, Seeji and George.

Westend Festival hits Freo.Social on Saturday, February 11, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.moshtix.com.au