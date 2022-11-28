WEIRD AL YANKOVIC An unfortunate return



“Weird Al” Yankovic will bring The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour to Australia for five performances in March next year.

Reprising his wildly successful 2018 and 2022 North American Vanity Tours, Yankovic and his original band of four decades will hit Astor Theatre on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

On the tour, the band will be foregoing their usual high-octane theatrics (no costumes, no props, no video screens) in favour of playing deep cuts and fan-favourite originals rather than Yankovic’s classic parodies.

“I don’t very often get an opportunity to tour outside of North America, so it’s a huge thrill for me to come back to Australia and play a bunch of songs that most people would rather not hear,” he said.

The tour marks Yankovic’s long-anticipated return to the world stage after his highly successful 2019 Strings Attached Tour where he performed each night alongside a full symphony orchestra at world-renowned venues such as New York’s Forest Hills Stadium and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Washington DC’s Wolf Trap.

Opening the show each night will be Yankovic ’s long-time friend (and The Vidiot From UHF co-star), the legendary comedian Emo Philips.

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time. His last release Mandatory Fun (2014) was the first comedy album in history to debut at #1 on Billboard’s Top 200. In November 2017, Legacy Recordings released the career-spanning Squeeze Box: The Complete Recordings of “Weird Al” Yankovic, including all 14 of his studio albums re-mastered for vinyl and CD format, plus a rarities album and 120-page book of photos from the archives, all housed in a replica of his signature accordion. The project earned Yankovic his fifth Grammy Award.

“Weird Al” Yankovic’s The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour hits Astor Theatre on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 2 from www.tegdainty.com