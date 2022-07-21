WAYJO & GEMMA FARRELL Sax star to lead big band jazz showcase



The West Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) are teaming up with Perth saxophonist, composer and educator Gemma Farrell for a special one-night-only event at Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, July 30.

It’s an opportunity to witness Gemma Farrell presenting her skills as a performer, while sharing the variety and versatility of the saxophone family with audiences. From the pee-wee soprano to the electronic EWI, right through to the sizeable and deep baritone, it’s a unique saxophone showcase with big band jazz.

The performance is another highlight in what has already been a big year for Gemma Farrell, having released her second album, The View From the Top, with her group Gemma Farrell Quintet in May. She was also nominated for the Women in Music Awards this year for her work with the Young Women in Jazz program and Perth Big Band Artemis Orchestra.

Gemma Farrell is appearing on the night thanks to WAYJO’s 2022 Major Programs Partner, Minderoo Foundation.

Western Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) and Gemma Farrell play Lyric’s Underground on Saturday, July 30, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to events.humanitix.com