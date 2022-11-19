WAYJO Celebrating the year with The Best of 2022



WA Youth Jazz Orchestra is set to celebrate the end of another succesful year with The Best of WAYJO 2022, a special concert at the Quarry Amphitheatre on Friday, November 5.

All three of WAYJO’s big bands, including the MinterEllison Monday, St John of God Health Care Tuesday, and WAYJO Wednesday Night Orchestras, will join forces for the popular annual event.

A sell out show several years in a row, The Best of WAYJO 2022 is an opportunity to hear each band present their favourite works from the annual program, while bidding farewell to some of their players, and the year that was.

WAYJO’s The Best of WAYJO 2022 hits Quarry Amphitheatre on Friday, November 5 from 7.30pm. For more info, head to wayjo.com

X-Press Readers score 25% off Adult tickets with the Discount Code: BEST22 – or by clicking this link: humanitix.com/BEST22