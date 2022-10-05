WAYJO Celebrating 100 years of the greats



West Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) will recognise some of the all-time legends of jazz this month with Celebrating The Greats: 100th Birthday of Basie Band & Charles Mingus. The special performances will be held Downstairs at The Maj on Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at 7.30pm.

This year is not only the 100th birthday celebration of bassist/composer Charles Mingus, but also for several band members from the seminal Count Basie Orchestra line-up of the late 1950s. These include Eddie ‘Lockjaw’ Davis, Joe Newman, Frank Wess and Ernie Wilkins, who were all born in 1922, and contributed iconic arrangements and solos on some of their most famous recordings.

The music of these jazz greats will come to life courtesy of WAYJO’s Monday Night Orchestra and Tuesday Night Orchestra over the two nights.

These performances follow on from a one-hour daytime schools concert-workshop, Celebrating the Greats – Act Belong Commit Concert, also Downstairs at The Maj, on Friday, October 14 at 1.00pm.