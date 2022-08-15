WAYJO Bringing back the splendour of live dance band evenings



The West Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra (WAYJO) are set to bring back the charm and splendour of live dance band evenings with their special new show Taint What You Do.

Going down at The Rechabite Main Hall this Sunday, August 21, the occasion is perfect for dancers of all ages and families to enjoy classic jazz performed by the WAYJO Wednesday Night Orchestra, and MinterEllison Monday Night Orchestra. Taint What You Do is set to be a relaxed evening show, and a unique opportunity to dress up and step out in style on the Northbridge venue’s amazing wooden floor, along with the local swing dancing community.

West Australian Youth Jazz Orchestra’s (WAYJO) Taint What You Do hits The Rechabite Main Hall on Sunday, August 21, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to events.humanitix.com