WAY WAY WEST Leading the way



A new two day local music event is set to take place in Northbridge on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21.

Founded by a collection of music and event entrepreneurs, the inaugural WAY WAY WEST is a multi-stage boutique festival event that takes over The Bird and The Bird car park in a block party style celebration with over 30 performers.

Saturday will feature a lineup of talent that includes Mt. Mountain, Julia Wallace, Gia Como, Jess Jocelyn, Big Orange, Con Art, Jamilla, The Money War and more.

On Sunday the big dance vibes will come to life courtesy of Miss Estonia, Guy Contact, Crab Claw vs Foolish, Dj Sayang, Ewan Jansen (live) and more.

Put together by Chipped Polish Management, Crab Claw, Foolish, and Blue Grey Pink (2020 West Australian Label of The Year), these specialist curators came together to create something new and give back to the WA scene.

“This is a strange time for music. Up and coming artists don’t have many opportunities right now,” Blue Grey Pink’s creative director Mark Neal explained. “Lockdowns and travel restrictions have meant no touring, no festivals, and no support opportunities with touring artists. It’s harder than ever for acts to level up and grow their live audience. I think this is going to have a big impact on the future of the WA music community.”

“On the flip side, Perth artists have been some of the luckiest in the world right now, we have had limited restrictions here compared to the rest of the world and limited touring means that stages normally reserved for bigger acts have been opened up to up and coming artists,” said Emma Adams of Chipped Polish Management and The Bird.

“On an industry level artists and managers have leant on one another for comfort and advice during the frustrations and hurdles that have come with the pandemic. The community has unified, and being isolated has meant a really strong support network is building here. This is the time for us to start working together, thinking bigger on a homegrown level to elevate the WA scene rather than sit around waiting for borders to open. Perth’s isolation and rich musical community makes us one of the greatest and distinctive musical cities in the world, a characteristic that should be continually nurtured and celebrated. This is what WAY WAY WEST is about.”

Check out the lineup for WAY WAY WEST below:

Saturday, November 20

Big Orange / Charlie Penny / Con Art / Dolce Blue / Easy Jean / Gap Year / Gia Como / Great Statue / Hector Morlett / Jamilla / Jess Jocelyn / Julia Wallace / Mt. Mountain / Sugar Wife / The Money War / Ursula / and more to be announced

Sunday November 21

Crab Claw vs. Foolish / DJ Sayang / Pablo & Sarah Walsh / Lani / Miss Estonia / Ewan Jansen (live) / Verity / Guy Contact / Shuko

WAY WAY WEST goes down at The Bird and The Bird car park on Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21. For more info and to buy tickets head to humanatix or the Facebook event page.