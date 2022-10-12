WAY WAY WEST Festival returns for second year



After making its debut last year, Way Way West festival is returning to Northbridge in 2022. The second instalment of the event will go down in “an unfurled and elevated version of The Bird’s iconic backyard” on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20.

Brought to you by the folks at Blue Grey Pink, Chipped Polish, Crab Claw and The Bird, the two-day festival will bring the best artists and musicians from Boorloo and its surrounds along with a handpicked selection of interstate acts.

The line-up includes Melbourne post-punk band RVG (pictured above), who will finally be hitting Perth after multiple delays following the release of their second album Feral in 2020.

NSW group Flowertruck will also head west for the event, bringing a swag of new tunes from their new album Partly Cloudy, which was released in September.

The national artists will be joined by a stack of WA’s best acts across multiple genres, including Noah Dillon, The Love Junkies, Big Orange, Angie Colman and more.

Check out the first line-up drop below:

Day 1: Saturday, November 19, 3pm – 1am

RVG

Flowertruck

Noah Dillon

Big Orange

The Love Junkies

Angie Colman

Rome Walker

Anesu

Gia Como

Odlaw

Butter

Cosy

Smol Fish

Honour Culture

Day 2: Sunday, November 20, 3pm-midnight

Adi Toohey

Yikes

Indiya

Matt Perrett

+more to be announced

Way Way West hits The Bird on Saturday, November 19, and Sunday, November 20, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au