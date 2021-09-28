WASO’S HOME ALONE IN CONCERT Christmas cracker



Off the back of WASO at the Movies favourites Harry Potter, Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Back to the Future, WA’s state orchestra continue their cinematic tributes at RAC Arena on Friday, December 10.

A true holiday favourite, Home Alone features legendary composer John Williams‘ score, which will be performed live to the film by the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO).

Originally released in December 1990, Home Alone was the highest-grossing Christmas film for 27 years and remains a firm holiday favourite today. Macaulay Culkin stars as Kevin McCallister, an eight-year-old boy who is accidentally left behind when his family leaves for Christmas vacation, and who must defend his home against two bungling thieves.

Home Alone was nominated for two Academy Awards, one for Best Original Score, and the other for Best Original Song for Somewhere in My Memory with lyrics by Leslie Bricusse.

John Williams’ nearly 50-year artistic partnership with director Steven Spielberg has resulted in five Academy Awards, 49 Oscar nominations, and many of Hollywood’s most acclaimed and successful films, including E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones films.

WASO performs Home Alone at RAC Arena on Friday, December 10. To buy tickets and for more info visit waso.com.au