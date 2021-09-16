WASO SEASON 2022 Music to move you



West Australian Symphony Orchestra have announced their 2022 season, revealing a program that blends new works, firm favourites, new guests and old friends.

With the return of international soloists and conductors, the season places world-class talent alongside homegrown sensations, performing well-known classical works and world premieres, as well as engagements with artists honoured from cancelled concerts across 2020 and 2021.

The season opens in January with the Perth premiere of Casino Royale in Concert. James Bond’s first outing as 007 plays on the giant screen at Riverside Theatre, while the orchestra performs the score in full. WASO at the Movies continues in August with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert.

The orchestra celebrates musical giant John Williams with a 90th Birthday Bonanza in February, featuring a selection of soundtracks from the composer’s blockbuster movies including Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Superman, Star Wars and more.

Principal Conductor and Artistic Adviser Asher Fisch conducts some of his favourite works with masterpieces including Britten’s War Requiem, Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, Mahler’s Third Symphony and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No.6 Pathétique, with the MACA Classics Series opener seeing the maestro perform as both conductor and soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24.