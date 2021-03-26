WAMFEST Step inside for your weekend guide



One of the biggest events on the local music calendar is about to land this weekend, as WAMFest takes over multiple venues around Perth and Northbridge this Friday, March 26 and Saturday, March 27. The free-entry event features a whopping line up of over 160 of WA’s most exciting, diverse and progressive contemporary original musicians making it a perfect opportunity to get out and celebrate Western Australian music.

Heading up the Friday night line-ups on four huge stages across Badlands Bar and Northbridge Piazza are award-winning artists Adrian Dzvuke, Grace Barbé Afro Kreol, The Little Lord Street Band and Michael Dunstan, alongside much-loved locals Priscilla, The Limbs, King Ibis, Book Kid, Car Park Social and more.

Saturday night sees the City of Perth abuzz with over 100 acts performing across live music venues and spaces The Bird, The Rechabite, Jack Rabbit Slims, The Cheeky Sparrow, Lynott’s Lounge, Amplifier, The Sewing Room, Lucy’s Love Shack and Murray Mews, plus all-ages outdoor stages at Northbridge Piazza, Yagan Square, Perth Cultural Centre and the State Theatre Courtyard. Gracing the stage will be some of WA’s most-notable acts, including Carla Geneve, Peter Bibby’s Dog Act, The Floors, Dulcie, Great Gable, Furchick, Grievous Bodily Calm and Death by Denim – a rare opportunity to catch them all on home-soil.

